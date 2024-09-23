© 2024 WBAA
Indiana gubernatorial candidates discuss poor infant, maternal mortality rates

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 23, 2024 at 11:27 AM EDT
Screenshots from videos of Indiana's three gubernatorial candidates. Donald Rainwater is a White man, bald with a white goatee. He is wearing glasses and a suit and tie. Jennifer McCormick is a White woman with blonde hair. She is wearing a black jacket over a black top. Mike Braun is a White man with white and gray hair. He is wearing glasses and a button-down shirt.
Courtesy of the Indiana University Public Policy Institute
The Indiana University Public Policy Institute hosted a forum with each of the state's gubernatorial candidates. From left to right are Libertarian Donald Rainwater, Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Republican Mike Braun.

Indiana has some of the worst infant and maternal mortality rates in the country. And those numbers are even worse among Black Hoosiers and in rural areas.

Indiana’s candidates for governor were asked how to address that problem at a recent forum held by the Indiana University Public Policy Institute.

Republican Mike Braun said the state’s infant and maternal mortality rates are a “shameful” statistic. And his approach to solving them is rooted in lowering health care costs.

“Generally getting better ways that we actually run our own lives, to keep ourselves healthy and then not demand expensive, immediate remediation, you’ll actually get at the roots of things like infant and maternal mortality,” Braun said.

Democrat Jennifer McCormick said while health care monopolies are part of the problem, she points to Indiana’s abortion ban, which she said makes it harder for doctors to practice.

“It really does not incentivize the most talented to come to Indiana or to stay in Indiana,” McCormick said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Libertarian Donald Rainwater said Indiana must address professional licensing to allow more midwives to practice.

“Because in many of these areas — whether it be an urban area or a rural area — our large, corporate health care facilities and organizations, for whatever reason, don’t deem it profitable to provide health care,” Rainwater said.

Rainwater said he also wants to figure out how to make it financially viable for the “old country doctor” to practice in rural areas.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
