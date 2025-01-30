Measure to define chronic absenteeism, support truant students advances to Senate

The Indiana House advanced a measure this week that would set parameters around chronic absenteeism for schools, families and prosecutors.

HB 1201 defines chronic absenteeism and would prohibit schools from suspending or expelling students due to attendance issues. It passed the full House unanimously.

Chronic absenteeism is currently not defined in Indiana Code. The bill defines it as missing 10 percent or more of a school year for any reason — which is about 18 days.

The bill also directs the Indiana Department of Education to differentiate excused versus unexcused absences and create guidance to reduce student discipline for attendance.

Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis) is the bill’s author. He said schools need more uniformity when deciding which absences to excuse.

“Over time, schools have locally determined what an excused and an unexcused absence is, and we need better data and to have a better definition,” he said.

After a student’s fifth absence, schools are required to hold an attendance conference — with the student’s parents if possible.

Current law says that meeting must happen within five days of the fifth absence, but the bill changes that time period to 10 days. The change was supported by school officials across the state that said five days is not enough time to schedule a meeting with many parents.

The bill also gives prosecuting attorneys more power to recommend support services to families before pursuing truancy charges.

“I think taking the step with our prosecutors and the 10 days is a very positive step along with student discipline procedures and ideas,” said Rep. Sheila Klinker (D-Lafayette), one of the bill’s co-authors.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.