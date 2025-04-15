Education deregulation bill moves forward, sparks debate over social-emotional learning guidance

A far-reaching education deregulation measure passed through the Indiana Senate Tuesday. The bill advanced despite fierce debate and concern from some lawmakers that it removes guidelines for social-emotional learning.

HB 1002 is meant to ease state regulations on educators and school administrators. But some worry it goes too far in certain areas.

The Senate removed guidelines in Indiana code for teacher education on topics like classroom management, social and emotional learning, and conflict resolution.

Lawmakers in favor of the measure said it does not prevent educators from learning those skills. However, opponents said it could greatly disincentivize them.

Sen. J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) said social-emotional learning includes teaching students crucial skills like talking out their problems instead of fighting.

“That is a life skill that a student is going to need for the rest of their life,” he said. “We can’t just go around striking people. We’ve got to be able to use our confrontation skills and work it out.”

Republican lawmakers championed the standards in 2018 as soft skills that were necessary to prepare Hoosier students for the workforce. Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond) authored the law that created those standards.

But Raatz said social-emotional learning doesn't need to be mandated by the state.

“To think that teachers have to be taught how to do social-emotional learning … just interacting with kids because they’re teachers, they’ll leave an indelible mark on them,” he said.

Some lawmakers also oppose the measure because it removes requirements for Indiana’s secretary of education. Candidates currently must have lived in Indiana for at least two years and have an advanced degree.

The measure must be approved by the House before advancing to the governor’s desk.

