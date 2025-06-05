© 2025 WBAA
Indiana Black Legislative Caucus to host town halls around state this summer

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 5, 2025 at 4:38 PM EDT
Earl Harris, Jr. is a Black man with black hair and goatee. He is wearing a black suit coat over a white shirt.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Rep. Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago) is chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will hold a series of town halls around the state over the next four months, events meant to help educate the public and gather feedback.

Black Caucus Chair Rep. Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago) said the town halls are one of the best ways for lawmakers to connect with their constituents.

“We also help people with different issues that they have, maybe directing them to whichever organization, whichever government body that can provide their assistance,” Harris said.

Harris said drastic cuts in the new state budget could change the tone of this year’s town halls.

“There are people that are potentially or will be angry about some of the things that happened this year,” Harris said. “So, we are prepared to give the best information we can and see how things play out.”

The town halls are free and open to any member of the public.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The schedule is:

  • Saturday, June 7:
    Kountry Kitchen
    1831 N. College Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46202
    12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, June 28
    Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Central Branch's Browning Room
    200 SE MLK Jr. Blvd., Evansville, IN 47713
    11 a.m.-1 p.m. CT
  • Saturday, July 12
    Michigan City Council Chambers, City Hall
    100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360
    11 a.m.-1 p.m. CT
  • Saturday, Aug. 9
    Allen County Public Library Main Branch Theater
    900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, IN 46802, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Aug. 23
    Terre Haute City Hall Courtroom
    17 Harding Ave., Terre Haute, IN 47807
    12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Sept. 13
    UAW Local 5
    1426 S. Main St., South Bend, IN 46613
    12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Sept. 20
    East Chicago City Hall Council Chambers
    4525 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN 46312
    11 a.m.-1 p.m. CT

