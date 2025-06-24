© 2025 WBAA
Indiana's labor force participation rate remains the same for third month

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published June 24, 2025 at 2:01 PM EDT
A red and white sign that said "Now Hiring" in white bold capital letters sits in the left lower half of a window with white borders. Behind the sign is a orange boost mobile box. to the upper right side of the sign is a smaller red and white sign that said "Help Wanted" in bold capital letters.
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
The data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics also shows Indiana’s unemployment rate improved for a fifth month in a row, and remains better than the national rate.

One measure of the strength of Indiana’s economy held steady for a third month according to new preliminary data. The labor force participation rate stood at 63.7 for May — the same as it was this time last year.

The rate measures the percentage of working-age Hoosiers who are working or actively looking for employment. Indiana’s percentage remains above the national rate which is 62.4 percent.

Generally, more people working is a sign of a stronger economy. Fewer people working typically means there's an economic pullback.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter.
