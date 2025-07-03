© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana courts' Appeals on Wheels program provides transparency for appellate process

WBAA | By Brandon Smith
Published July 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
Robert Altice holds a microphone while he speaks as Paul Felix smiles and stands next to him. The backs of people's heads are visible in front of Altice and Felix. Altice and Felix are wearing black judicial robes. Behind them is an American flag. Altice is a White man with white hair. Felix is a White man with brown hair, wearing glasses.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana Court of Appeals Chief Judge Robert Altice, left, speaks to attendees at an Appeals on Wheels traveling oral argument at the Jewish Community Center in Indianapolis on June 26, 2025. Next to Altice is Judge Paul Felix.

The chief judge of Indiana’s Court of Appeals said the state’s award-winning Appeals on Wheels program helps provide transparency about the legal process.

The Indiana Court of Appeals has conducted hundreds of traveling oral arguments the last two decades, often at high schools or colleges.

Chief Judge Robert Altice said it gives Hoosiers a chance to experience a part of the justice system they rarely see.

“I think everybody is familiar with what a trial court does, because they see that on television,” Altice said. “Very few people know what an intermediate appellate court does.”

READ MORE: Indiana Supreme Court commission recommends measures to help attorney shortage

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The audience also gets to ask questions after the arguments. Altice said a common question — especially from students — is how they become judges.

“They hear from people like us, who — first generation college, I'm like, ‘If I can do it, you can do it,’” Altice said. “As we like to say in the business, you gotta see the robe to be the robe.”

Altice said the judges also try to pick cases to hear at traveling arguments that will be particularly interesting or relatable to the audience.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Local News Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith