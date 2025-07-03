Shelby County first in Indiana to receive Bird Town designation

Shelby County is the first in Indiana to receive a Bird Town certification. The designation from the Indiana Audubon Society shows the county’s commitment to protect birds and their habitat as well as get the public involved.

Rachael Ackley directs the Shelby County Tourism and Visitors Bureau. She’s also on the county’s Bird Town Committee. Ackley said the committee wanted to create projects that would educate people who live in the county about birds, but also ensure visitors have places to watch birds as well.

Among other things, the committee has worked to remove invasive plants; encourage native plants in new development in Shelbyville; and partner with the local electric utility to keep birds safe with things like perch guards.

Students at Shelbyville High School’s ecology lab also do hands-on learning through things like designing bird feeders for specific species.

Ackley said there’s a lot more coming soon for the county — including a native bird mural, bird "walk and talks" and a display of different birds’ nests at the visitors’ center.

“I think it's vitally important, no matter the age, to have those activities that people do that not only engage hands-on, but also help understand birds, environments, conservation, things we can all do to lend a hand," she said.

Whitney Yoerger with Indiana Audubon said though six cities and Indiana University Kokomo also share the Bird Town designation, this larger effort shows what’s possible for Indiana in the future.

“You do have a more collective effort across a wider span of habitats — whether it's stop-over or it's residential birds that are needing the nesting space and the year-round properties," she said.

North America has lost nearly 30 percent of its bird populations since 1970, likely due to habitat loss.

Some ways you can help birds are by turning off lights at night during big migrations, keeping cats indoors and replacing your lawn with native plants. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology has more tips on its website.

