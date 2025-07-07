© 2025 WBAA
Braun launches Indiana Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation to focus on small businesses

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 7, 2025 at 2:00 PM EDT
A headshot of Brian Schutt shows him from the shoulders up, against a white background. Schutt is a White man with dark brown hair and a thin beard. He is wearing a navy blue and gray vest over a gray shirt.
EAL
/
Courtesy of the governor's office
Refinery46 co-founder Brian Schutt will lead the Indiana Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Indiana has a new state office dedicated to helping small businesses start and grow with the launch of the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

The new office is part of a larger effort from Gov. Mike Braun. The previous administration faced criticism that its economic development strategy seemed to focus more on luring big businesses to the state, rather than helping local companies.

Braun said that focus is changing under his administration.

“I just want to help them make it through the gauntlet of survival, where they don’t get much attention presently,” Braun said.

Running the new Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation is Brian Schutt. Schutt co-founded an Indianapolis startup incubator called Refinery46 and a local HVAC company.

Lawmakers put $1 million a year in the new state budget for the office.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
