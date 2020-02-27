Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville's Todd Barton On Coronavirus Plans, Child Care Expansion

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: as the coronavirus response ramps up on a national level, what are local governments and health departments planning in case of an outbreak? How does a city prepare its citizens if and when the coronavirus hits close to home?

In our talk with Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton, we’ll discuss the five-year plan for the Montgomery County Child Care Task Force. What does the future of childcare look like for the city’s employers and employees? And how can Crawfordsville act as a model for other communities?

Plus, a pause for now on electricity rate hikes and smoking product sales restrictions. And is it ever safe to ride your bike on the sidewalk?