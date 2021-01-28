Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville's Todd Barton On The State Of The City, Solar Power, And Soil Erosion

Listen to the show here.

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: as the new year continues, COVID-19 statewide cases and hospitalizations are declining, some restrictions are being relaxed, and Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccinations are expanding. How are vaccinations progressing in Montgomery County? Are there new vaccine sites on the horizon? And how could a city/county partnership help reach more people in need of the inoculation?

In our talk with Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton, we’ll discuss this week’s State of the City address. How did the Crawfordsville fare in 2020 during a pandemic, and what’s the focus in the coming year? We’ll hear more from the mayor on upcoming projects, solar energy, and potential funding to tackle Sugar Creek's ongoing erosion problem.



Plus, some successful statistics for Crawfordsville's regional airport -- and why attracting local air travel is important.