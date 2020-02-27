Boilers Beat Hoosiers For A Seventh Straight Time

The Purdue Men's basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak against in-state rival Indiana Thursday night, capturing a much needed 57-49 victory.

This game was a must-win for Purdue (15-14) as it continues to try to make its case for a bid to the NCAA tournament in a few weeks. While the team’s chances are faint, the opportunity still remains for Purdue to make a run at the Big Dance with a few games left to play.

"Can you play well at this time of the year in back-to-back games and string something together here?" asked Boilers coach Matt Painter following the game. "Time will tell, but we've proven we have the ability to do it."

Purdue built a 16-point lead using a 13-0 run that began in the last minute of the first half and carried over to the opening minutes of the second half.

With the win, the Boilermakers' winning streak against their in-state rival moves to seven straight and tenth in the last 11 matchups.

Purdue held IU to only 25 percent shooting from the field. The Hoosiers only had one player score in double-figure scoring--Devonte Green with 11 points.

The Purdue tandem of Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter Jr. combined for 36 points and 15 rebounds. Hunter’s 17 points was his highest scoring total since Dec. 17 when he scored 18 against Ohio University.

The Boilermakers' next opponent will be No. 18 Iowa in Iowa City before returning home for Senior Night (March 7) against Rutgers.