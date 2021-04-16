'Fernandomania' 40 Years Later: How Fernando Valenzuela Captivated Baseball Fans For Decades

If you were a baseball fan in the ’80s, you knew about “Fernandomania.”

That was the word for the spectacle and excitement surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who made his first start for the team 40 years ago this month. Decades later, he remains a Mexican American icon.

Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano considers Valenzuela’s legacy with host Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

