'Fernandomania' 40 Years Later: How Fernando Valenzuela Captivated Baseball Fans For Decades

By editor 15 minutes ago
  • Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela throws a pitch on his way to a no-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Friday, June 29, 1990 in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won the game 6-0 as Valenzuela pitched the first no-hitter of his career. (Sam Jones/AP)
If you were a baseball fan in the ’80s, you knew about “Fernandomania.”

That was the word for the spectacle and excitement surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who made his first start for the team 40 years ago this month. Decades later, he remains a Mexican American icon.

Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano considers Valenzuela’s legacy with host Peter O’Dowd.

