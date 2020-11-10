Fox News Faces Schism Between Groundless Claims Of Voter Fraud, Calling Biden Victory

Fox News is facing a schism in its coverage of the 2020 election. The network faced harsh criticism from the Trump campaign for calling Arizona for then-candidate Joe Biden, and since then has been torn between reporting on baseless claims of voter fraud and calling victory for Biden.

On Monday, Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut away from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s press conference after McEnany touted voter fraud accusations without proof.



Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflik about Fox’s election coverage.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

