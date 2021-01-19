Governor Holcomb's 2021 State Of The State Will Be Very Different From Previous Years

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his fifth State of the State address Tuesday night. And it will be very different, at least logistically, from any that have come before it.

COVID-19 precautions were already going to make this year’s State of the State look and sound different. There would be no joint session of the General Assembly, no special guests filling the Indiana House chamber.

But security precautions amid FBI warnings of armed protests at all 50 state capitols around President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration have changed things further. Holcomb’s speech will be virtual, recorded ahead of time and not at the Statehouse.

As for content, Holcomb is expected to discuss the usual – his agenda for the upcoming year – as well as things uniquely 2021, most notably addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

