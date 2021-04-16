Police Identify Victims In Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Facility That Left 8 Dead, Several Injured

Updated April 16 at 8:43 p.m.

Indianapolis police and the FBI continued Friday to investigate why a 19-year-old man opened fire at a FedEx facility on the city's southwest side, killing eight people and injuring several others.

Just after 8:00 p.m. IMPD and the Marion County Coroner’s office released the names of those killed. Police said those who died were 32-year-old Matthew R Alexander, 19-year-old Samaria Blackwell, 66-year-old Amarjeet Johal, 64-year-old Jaswinder Kaur, 68-year-old Jaswinder Singh, 48-year-old Amarjit Sekhon, 19-year-old Karli Smith, and 74-year-old John Weisert. In a news release, IMPD says Marion County’s Coroner’s Office will release cause of death once autopsies are completed.

IMPD says names of other victims will not be released.

Just after 4 p.m. Friday, IMPD identified the gunman as Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana. He was a former employee at the FedEx facility.

IMPD was called to 8951 Mirabel Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday on reports of shots fired. Indianapolis Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt said the officers arrived to find a “chaotic and active” crime scene. Eye witnesses told police the suspect, later identified as Hole, came to the facility and quickly started randomly shooting as he exited his vehicle. There was no argument or confrontation beforehand, according to police.

It is believed the incident only lasted a few minutes and the shooting was over shortly before the officers entered the building.

"Our IMPD officers went towards danger, as they typically do," IMPD Chief Randall Taylor said Friday. "And when they arrived on the scene they found what really no one should see."

Eight victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Four were outside of the FedEx building and four were found inside. Investigators believe the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Five people were transported to area hospitals with apparent gunshot wounds.

The FBI and local law enforcement searched Hole's residence Friday looking for a motive. Authorities said he used a rifle, but details about the gun were not available.

The scale of the crime scene slowed the identification of the victims. The Marion Coroner’s office was not able to access the scene until investigators completed processing evidence and documentating the scene. Some families were still waiting for information about missing loved ones late Friday morning. By 1 p.m. the coroner's office was able to begin its work to identify the victims and notify families.

Several people also expressed frustration that a FedEx policy barring employees from having cell phones with them as they work prevented them from finding out if their family members were OK.

Thursday night’s mass shooting was the third in Indianapolis so far this year. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot and killed in January, and a man was accused of killing three adults and a child before abducting his daughter during an argument last month.

Our oringinal post from Thursday, April 15 into Friday, April 16 follows below:

Indianapolis police continued investigating a shooting at a FedEx facility on the city's southwest side that left eight people dead.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 8951 Mirabel Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday on reports of shots fired. Department spokesperson Genae Cook said when officers arrived they "came in contact with an active shooter incident" and enetred the building.

"It is very heartbreaking. And you know, Indianapolis Metro Police Department, the officers responded," Cook said. "They came in they went in and they did their job. And a lot of them are trying to face this because this is a site that no one should ever have to see."

Cook said officers located eight deceased victims inside the building, plus the alleged gunman who is believed to have died by suicide.

Four people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, including one person in critical condition. Two people were treated at the scene and released, and there were reports of several walk-ins at area hospitals. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Investigators from IMPD and Indiana State Police have not identified the shooter and are still seeking a motive. They're asking anyone who may have left the scene either for safety or to seek medical care to call IMPD at 317-327-3457 or 317-262-TIPS.

Live video from local television news outlets Thursday night showed crime scene tape stretched across a parking lot and people being escorted to IndyGo buses. FedEx employees were taken to a nearby hotel to be interviewed by detectives.

Police ask anyone with family members who work at the facility that they weren't able to get in contact with to go to the Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Drive.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement Friday morning offering condolences to the families of the mass shooting victims and thanks to first responders on the scene:

“This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short," Hogsett said.

Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”

The mayor will join law enforcement for an update on the investigation at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The FedEx facility involved is near Indianapolis International Airport, but it is not part of the FedEx hub at the airport.

FedEx released a statement early Friday morning. The company said it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” the statement said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

In a previous version of this story, IMPD misspelled the names of Amarjit Sekhon and Karli Smith. The agency later issued corrections.