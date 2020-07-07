Small Business Administration Releases Data On Paycheck Protection Program Loans

The Small Business Administration released data Monday on companies and other groups that received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

In Indiana, almost 12,000 PPP loans for more than $150,000 were given out to companies including candy producer Albanese Confectionery and auto racing company Andretti Autosport.

Most PPP loans handed out to Hoosier businesses were for less than $150,000. The smallest loan was for $52.

While demographic information, including race and gender, was available for some of the loans, most applicants didn’t provide those details.

The program has drawn criticism for not helping small businesses enough during the first round of funding. Some advocates also say shops owned by people of color were not helped as much as they could have been.

Public media organizations, including some Indiana Public Broadcasting stations, also received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

This story has been updated to include some Indiana Public Broadcasting stations received PPP funding.

