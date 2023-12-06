© 2023 WBAA
Indiana appeals court set for hearing in religious freedom lawsuit against abortion ban

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST

Whether Indiana’s near-total abortion ban violates some people’s religious freedom will be under the microscope in the Indiana Court of Appeals Wednesday.

A group of anonymous women and the organization Hoosier Jews For Choice sued the state in September 2022, arguing the abortion ban infringes on their religious beliefs.

A Marion County judge agreed, ruling the ban likely violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The state tried to appeal that ruling directly to the Indiana Supreme Court, which denied the direct appeal.

Instead, the case will go through the normal appeals process. And its next step is this week’s hearing before a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals.

READ MORE: Judge temporarily blocks Indiana abortion ban on religious freedom grounds

However that panel eventually rules, the case will almost certainly be appealed to the state Supreme Court — meaning a final outcome in this legal challenge to the abortion ban is many months away.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2023 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
