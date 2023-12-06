State asks judge to dismiss second lawsuit challenging law creating 25-foot bubble around police

The state is asking a federal judge to dismiss a second lawsuit challenging a new law that criminalizes anyone who gets within 25 feet of police after being told to stop.

A group of media organizations and Indianapolis newspaper and television stations sued the state in October over the law. They argue it is unconstitutional, allowing law enforcement to prevent the press from documenting police activity.

But attorneys for the state argue the lawsuit should be dismissed because it’s purely hypothetical. The media outlets and organizations haven’t been affected by the law, and the state said they haven’t shown that they likely will be.

READ MORE: Suit seeks to strike down law criminalizing bystanders who get within 25 feet of police

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

The state also said this lawsuit shouldn’t move forward because there’s already another lawsuit — filed earlier, in August — challenging the law. That case involves a citizen in South Bend who regularly films law enforcement for his YouTube channel. And the new 25-foot bubble was applied to him by police at the scene of a shooting.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2023 IPB News. To see more, visit .