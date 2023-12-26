© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana unemployment rate ticks up in November, highest in more than two years

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST

Indiana’s unemployment rate ticked up a tenth of a percentage point last month, to 3.7 percent — the highest the rate has been in more than two years.

A 3.7 percent unemployment rate for Indiana matches the national unemployment rate. That’s the first time the state rate hasn’t been lower than the overall U.S. rate in more than three and a half years.

An economic outlook delivered to state lawmakers this week projects employment growth will slow significantly in 2024 and forecasts job losses in the two years after that. Still, that same forecaster a year ago predicted Indiana would see jobs increase by just 0.4 percent this year; job growth has actually been around 2 percent for the Hoosier State.

READ MORE: Why hasn’t Indiana raised its minimum wage?

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate — a key number that measures both people with a job and those actively looking for work — halted a three-month decline in November, holding steady at 63.3 percent, better than the national rate.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2023 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Public Affairs
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith