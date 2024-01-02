Two outgoing GOP mayors say cities need fewer restrictions from state

Two outgoing Republican mayors say local officials need fewer restrictions from the state in running municipalities.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett was defeated in November’s general election by Democratic challenger Brandon Sakbun. Bennett visited the statehouse frequently lobbying for state funding during his four terms as mayor.

“If they would just give us more freedom to spend those dollars, you know, locally, they approve our budgets anyway, so they know what we're spending it on. But to give us a little bit more local freedom,” Bennett said.

He says sometimes all municipalities are hurt when laws are changed to deal with a problem somewhere else.

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop agrees.

“I think that the legislature could back up a little bit, and sort of reread the Home Rule statutes, you know, that we are all adults down here,” Lienhoop said.

Lienhoop is retiring from politics after serving two terms. Bennett was selected to lead the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.