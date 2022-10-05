“As tragic an event as we can imagine”: Purdue student killed inside campus residence hall

A suspect is in custody after a Purdue University student was killed inside a campus residence hall early Wednesday morning.

Purdue police were called to McCutcheon Hall at 12:44 a.m., according to a university spokesperson. The suspect, the victim’s roommate, made the call.

The student has been identified by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office as 20-year old Varun Chheda, of Indianapolis.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels released a statement calling it “as tragic an event as we can imagine.” He also noted that “Purdue is an extraordinarily safe place on any given day.”

Purdue counseling services are available to students, faculty, or staff in need of care.

This story will be updated.