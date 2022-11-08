Purdue’s Provost announces plans to step down in December

Purdue’s Provost Jay Akridge announced plans on Tuesday to step down from his role at the end of December.

Akridge has served as Purdue’s chief academic officer since 2017, making him the longest-serving Provost currently in the Big Ten, according to Purdue University.

Akridge will take a sabbatical before returning to his faculty position as a professor of agricultural economics.

In the meantime, the university has announced it will begin an immediate internal search for a replacement. A committee will be taking recommendations from within Purdue University through November 28th.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels described Akridge in a statement as “fully dedicated to the success of this institution and its faculty, students, and staff.”