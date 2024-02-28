Purdue officials respond as bill requiring intellectual diversity heads to Governor’s desk

Purdue faculty are hoping for clarity as a bill that aims to reform tenure and grow “intellectual diversity” on campus heads to the Governor’s desk.

Critics have argued the bill opens classrooms to political oversight that could threaten academic freedom.

In a letter sent to faculty, Purdue officials assured staff that the bill would impact campus little because the school already “walked the walk” when it comes to freedom of speech and inquiry.

“Many of the provisions do not impact what Purdue has been doing already,” the letter stated. “For example, the institution being a home for critics but not a critic itself.”

Brian Leung is Chair of the Purdue University Senate, hesaid faculty still have concerns about the bill turning schools into a “free-for-all-factory of grievance.”

“That part of it is not addressed in the [university] statement that we received although I think that is implied - that nobody thinks that is a desirable outcome,” he said.

In a letter on behalf of faculty, Leung wrote that if the bill passed, its implementation on campus would be an opportunity to include the University Senate in the policymaking process.

“I choose to view their statement as an explicit invitation that the University Senate will be consulted early on and throughout, as policy and procedure are developed in response to SB 202,” Leung wrote.

The letter from Purdue’s administration also included assurances that tenure at the school would change little under the new bill.

“Faculty, across all ranks and tracks, are the backbone of the university, and Purdue will continue to grow our support for faculty success,” the letter stated.

In a statement, bill sponsor Senator Spencer Deery called the bill a “great victory for those of us who believe the purpose of a university is to challenge students by fostering intellectually diverse communities.”

