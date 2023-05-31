League of Women Voters plans forum to discuss water sustainability in Tippecanoe County

The Greater Lafayette League of Women Voters has announced a public forum in June to discuss sustainable water use in Tippecanoe County.

The event comes as the state is considering piping water from Tippecanoe County down to Lebanon for a planned industrial complex.

The state’s plan to route water south has raised the eyebrows of local officials worried about what that could mean for the region’s supply.

Jane Frankenberger is an event organizer and Purdue professor who will speak at the forum. She said the session won’t provide answers about the state’s plans – but she hopes to give residents a better understanding of laws around water use.

“This is not a forum specifically on the LEAP Lebanon development but the broader issues that are raised by this proposal,” she said.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has been invited to the event, but has so far not accepted.

The forum will be held on June 26th.