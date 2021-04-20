Science & Medicine Photos: Reaction To The Derek Chauvin Verdict By Nicole Werbeck Published April 20, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Jeanette Rupert smiles as she speaks to the crowd at George Floyd square in front of "Icon of a Revolution," a painting of Floyd by Peyton Scott Russell, in Minneapolis. Rupert grew up in the neighborhood and helped found 612 MASH, a nonprofit that provides medical treatment to people in and around George Floyd Square. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts he faced over the death of George Floyd. Here is a look at how people reacted across the country. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Evan Frost / MPRMichael Wilson, right, hugs Pamela Weems at George Floyd square. Evan Frost / MPRGeorge Floyd's girlfriend Courtney Ross smiles after finding out that Derek Chauvin was convicted in the murder of George Floyd outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. Evan Frost / MPRPeople lay candles on a painting of an angel where George Floyd was killed. Evan Frost / MPRRev. Jesse Jackson addresses the crowd at George Floyd Square as Jeanette Rupert and Spike Moss listen as people gather at the square. Evan Frost / MPRActivist Anthea Yur shouts "Say his name," as she hugs friends and supporters after finding out that Derek Chauvin was found guilty. Brandon Bell / Getty ImagesPeople celebrate the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trail at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis. Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty ImagesPeople celebrate as the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. Julio Cortez / APGeorge Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd wipes his eyes during a news conference. Megan Farmer / KUOWPhotographs of Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, right, are shown included in a vigil that remains near the intersection of 11th Avenue and East Pine Street on in Seattle. 'Justice For All Victims of Racist Police Terror' read the words, surrounded by candles and flowers as well as photographs of those unjustly killed by police. Tyrone Turner / WAMUSigns lean against a fence in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. Tyrone Turner / WAMULondon Williams, left, and Stephanie Toledo react to the verdict. They are from Harrisburg, Pa., and were in Washington on a date. They were walking by Black Lives Matter Plaza when they saw the crowd and journalists and found out the verdict was about to come down and stopped to watch on a cellphone. Tyrone Turner / WAMUJoseph Ravago and Kamaile Elderts of California wait for the verdict at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. Tyrone Turner / WAMUAt Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., Donna Chase, of Upper Marlboro, MD, dances and celebrates with her cousin Vonjerita Durant from Tulsa, OK. J. Scott Applewhite / APMembers of the Congressional Black Caucus listen on Capitol Hill as the verdict was announced. Jesse Costa / WBURTears stream from the eyes of Al Action as he speaks in Nubian Square in Boston about the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin. Bradley W. Parks / OPBKenny Adams implores a small a small crowd gathered for a healing circle in Bend, Ore., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, to stay engaged in social justice movements following the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd. "This is where the real work starts now," Adams said. Megan Farmer / KUOWPhotographs and flowers remain following a Trans Lives Matter vigil, shown here after the reading of the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle. Brandon Bell / Getty ImagesPeople celebrate after hearing the verdict in Minneapolis. Ben Gray / APChiara Campbell, from left, Nyasia Thompson and Jaylah Lesesne embrace following a march through downtown Atlanta after Derek Chauvin was found guilty. Brandon Bell / Getty ImagesCeCe Connery and her daughter Olivia watch together for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on a cellphone in Minneapolis. Ringo H.W. Chiu / APPeople protest outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's house after a guilty verdict was announced. / Anadolu Agency/Getty ImagesBlack Lives Matter protesters gather in Times Square in New York City after the verdict.