A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, according to officials.

It was one of the country’s deadliest civilian disasters. We get the latest from NPR correspondent Daniel Estrin in Jerusalem.

