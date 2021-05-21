On 'Surrounded By Time,' Tom Jones Goes Beyond Simply Covering Others' Songs

Whatever you do, do not call Tom Jones' latest album a "covers album." More than that, Surrounded By Time is Jones' 41st studio album. It is also the fourth in a string of records produced by Ethan Johns, wherein Jones reinterprets the music of a wide variety of artists. His son, Mark Woodward, also joins as a producer on the new album.

Tom Jones explains how they made Surrounded By Time and how his process is different from simply covering songs. Jones also takes us back to the very early days of his childhood, a period when he had to be in quarantine.

Copyright 2021 XPN