Chicago Venue Owners Still Waiting For Relief Funds From Save Our Stages Act

In January, Chicago venue owners Joe Shanahan and Katie Tuten said they could take a “deep breath” knowing funds from the $15 billion Save Our Stages Act were on the way.

Now in May, the two say they’re still waiting for that money, as are venue owners throughout the nation.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Shanahan and Tuten about how they’ve held on for the past five months.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

