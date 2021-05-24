© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Medicine

Chicago Venue Owners Still Waiting For Relief Funds From Save Our Stages Act

Published May 24, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
The Hideout venue in Chicago. (Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Larson)
The Hideout venue in Chicago. (Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Larson)

In January, Chicago venue owners Joe Shanahan and Katie Tuten said they could take a “deep breath” knowing funds from the $15 billion Save Our Stages Act were on the way.

Now in May, the two say they’re still waiting for that money, as are venue owners throughout the nation.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Shanahan and Tuten about how they’ve held on for the past five months.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Medicine