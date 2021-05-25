Long-Time Tensions Between China And The Philippines Over South China Sea Continue To Simmer

Over the weekend, China and the Philippines held what Manila called “candid, friendly talks” regarding the South China Sea. Tensions have erupted in recent weeks as Chinese fishing boats were spotted congregating in Philippine-controlled waters.

Previously, Manila tolerated China’s presence which it now says looks more like encroachment. NPR’s Julie McCarthy reports.

