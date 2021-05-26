Leading Presidential Historian Of This Era Compares Biden To Past Presidents

NPR’s Sam Sanders recently spoke with Doris Kearns Goodwin, who is considered to be one of the leading presidential historians of this era, about how Biden compares to past presidents.

She was part of a top-secret meeting the president had earlier this year at the start of his presidency with a group of distinguished presidential historians.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Sam Sanders, host of the NPR podcast “It’s Been A Minute,” about his interview with Kearns Goodwin.

