Flooding On Pearl Avenue: How Residents Of One Mass. Neighborhood Navigate Climate Change

Tuesday, June 1 marks the start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season — a season that will see 13 to 20 named storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The possibility that about half of those storms will reach hurricane strength concerns the residents of Pearl Avenue in Revere, Massachusetts, just north of Boston. Pearl Avenue is a quiet street with beautiful views of the ocean and Belle Isle Marsh — a great place to raise your kids, residents say. But parts of the neighborhood flood often.

WBUR’s Miriam Wasser brings us the story of one neighborhood grappling with climate change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.