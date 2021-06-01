Biden Arrives In Oklahoma To Mark Tulsa Race Massacre

President Biden is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, marking 100 years since a white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents there.

He’s taking the occasion to speak about new initiatives in housing and federal contracting designed to address the racial wealth gap.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

