Failed Drug Tests Tarnish Triple Crown Season

There won’t be a Triple Crown winner in horse racing this year.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has failed two drug tests. And his Hall of Fame trainer has been barred from running any of his horse at Belmont Park in New York, the site of Saturday’s Belmont Stakes, the last race in the Triple Crown series.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Joe Drape, who covers horse racing for the New York Times.

