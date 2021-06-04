© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

On 'Jubilee,' Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner Enters The Springtime Of Life

XPN | By Kimberly Junod,
Raina Douris
Published June 4, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast

Like a perennial blooming in the spring, we're witnessing a beautiful, new beginning for Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast. Her new album, Jubilee, is a sonic departure from the darker songwriting themes of earlier records. On top of that, thanks to her deeply moving and insightful memoir, Crying in H Mart, Zauner is now also a freshly minted New York Times bestselling author.

Michelle Zauner performs for a live virtual audience and talks to us about all of it — the memoir, album, stories and feelings — on today's World Cafe.

Science & Medicine
Kimberly Junod
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
