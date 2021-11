Gunmen killed 10 people and wounded 14 others in Afganistan, according to an Afghan interior ministry official.

The victims were mine-clearing charity workers as part of the HALO Trust de-mining organization.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with HALO Trust CEO James Cowan.

