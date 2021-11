At least 19 people have died since 2016 in tribal detention centers overseen by the Interior Department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs, according to an investigation by NPR and the Mountain West News Bureau.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with reporter Nate Hegyi about his team’s findings.

