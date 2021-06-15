Support Your Favorite NPR Podcasts With Apple Podcasts Subscriptions
Starting today public radio podcast listeners can purchase subscriptions for individual shows through Apple subscriptions channels, making it easy to support their favorite NPR podcasts.
Subscribers will enjoy sponsor-free versions of leading NPR shows across news, business, culture, and more, including "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross, "How I Built This with Guy Raz," "It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders," "Planet Money" with Jacob Goldstein, Karen Duffin, and Sarah Gonzalez, "Short Wave" with Maddie Sofia and Emily Kwong , and the Apple Podcasts 2020 Show of the Year, "Code Switch," with Shereen Marisol Meraji and Gene Demby.
To subscribe, navigate to the show's podcast page — via the links above, or by searching for the show in the Apple Podcast app — and click on the "Subscribe" button.
Today's not the day? You can continue to listen to these shows for free, as always.
Need some help? We've gotten started on a FAQ here.
