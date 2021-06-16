U.S. Surpasses 600,000 Deaths From COVID-19

The governors of New York and California are celebrating the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.

But on Tuesday, just hours before fireworks and other festivities marked that reopening, the U.S. surpassed 600,000 deaths from the virus — more than the population of Baltimore.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease expert at the Medical University of South Carolina, about variants and lingering health problems.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

