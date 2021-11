The number of people who filed for unemployment claims last week rose to 412,000, marking the biggest increase since late March and stopping a downward trend in unemployment filings.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, about the rise in unemployment claims.

