Science & Medicine

Biden Administration Plans Billion-Dollar Border Cleanup After Stopping Trump's Wall

Published June 21, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

The Biden administration wants Congress to claw back funds it appropriated for former President Trump’s border wall and spend it on cleaning up environmental damage from wall construction.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Myles Traphagen, who coordinates the borderlands program of Wildlands Network.

