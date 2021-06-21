Biden Administration Plans Billion-Dollar Border Cleanup After Stopping Trump's Wall
The Biden administration wants Congress to claw back funds it appropriated for former President Trump’s border wall and spend it on cleaning up environmental damage from wall construction.
Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Myles Traphagen, who coordinates the borderlands program of Wildlands Network.
