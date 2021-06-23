Heat, Drought Cause Woes Around The Country From California To Texas

A major heatwave and a historic drought year are leading to challenges from Texas to Iowa and California.

In Texas, the power grid is having trouble keeping up with usage, an issue that caused problems this past winter and is predicted to cause blackouts this summer. Katie Watkins of Houston Public Media reports.

In Sacramento, California, Steve Milne of CapRadio reports that record-setting temperatures are coinciding with a drought that is ravaging the state’s reservoirs. That’s affecting agriculture and fish species.

Iowa, too, has severe drought that’s covering 40% of the state. Last week, the water utility in Des Moine had to raise river levels and it’s also asking people to conserve water.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

