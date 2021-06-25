© 2021 WBAA
Pom Pom Squad, 'Drunk Voicemail'

By Robin Hilton
Published June 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT

The guitars are thick and heavy and hit hard across the fists-in-the-air debut album from the Brooklyn-based group led by Mia Berrin. Death of a Cheerleader is a knock-out coming-of-age record that vividly documents the push and pull between youthful idealism and the conventional expectations of the company we keep. On "Drunk Voicemail," Berrin shreds her way through a tale that documents the dizzying uncertainty of young love, dating, parties and heartache, all while still living with parents.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
