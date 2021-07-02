Deepa Shivaram Joins NPR's Digital News Hub Team

In a note to newsroom staff Senior Director of Digital News & Strategy Justin Bank and Managing Editor Terence Samuel announced the following update:

We are very pleased to announce that Deepa Shivaram will be joining the News Hub reporting team starting the week of July 5th

Deepa comes from NBC News. During the campaign, she was on the road covering then-senator Kamala Harris' and Elizabeth Warren's campaigns, and then continued following Harris' travels as Joe Biden's running mate and Vice President.

In addition to her extensive campaign experience, she has covered issues from rural health care access to the country's aging water infrastructure system, across platforms — broadcast, the web and native to social.

A particular focus of her work is reporting at the intersection of race, identity and politics. Some standout pieces from the 2020 election cycle include a look at younger Asian-Americans conducting voter outreach and sharing tips on TikTok and an examination of the political calculus for candidates confronting and, often, correcting mispronunciations of their names.

We're excited to turn this story radar loose for our network. Deepa will be rotating in among the growing digital reporting team on the News Hub with Saeed Ahmed and Catherine Laidlaw.

Deepa started her career as a freelance producer for the BBC's Washington Bureau and then freelanced for NBC before joining Meet the Press as an associate producer.

She's a proud member of the Asian American Journalism Association and an alum of the Gwen Ifill Fellowship from the International Women's Media Foundation.

A self-professed hopeless chef but avid foodie, she remains committed to finding the best #tacosonthetrail — as the hashtag goes. You can find her taco (and news) content on twitter and insta at @deepa_shivaram.

