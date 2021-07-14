© 2021 WBAA
Spice Girls, 'Feed Your Love'

By Mitra I. Arthur
Published July 14, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of their debut single, "Wannabe," the Spice Girls have dropped the previously unreleased "Feed Your Love." This slow, sensual song is every bit a '90s throwback, right down to that Boogie Down Productions sample of "South Bronx." The group's production teams sprinkled tracks like "Feed Your Love" — that draw more directly from classic soul, funk and R&B than the Girls' smash hits — throughout their albums Spice and Spiceworld, like "Something Kinda Funny," and the Motown send-up "Stop," and also teased more R&B-leaning tracks as B-sides to single releases, standouts being "Baby Come Round" and the reggae-influenced "Walk of Life," leading to collaborations with legendary R&B producers including Rodney and Freddie Jerkins, Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam for the group's final album, Forever.

