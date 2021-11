Dollar stores like Family Dollar, Dollar Tree and Dollar General are seeing a boom in growth. As more Americans continue to rely on the low prices, more dollar stores are expected to open across the country.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee gets the latest with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

