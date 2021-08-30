Ida Damage Assessment Continues In New Orleans

Tropical Storm Ida is continuing to weaken as it moves inland but still poses a threat to much of the southeast. When Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, it was tied as the 5th strongest to ever hit the mainland.

At least a million people are without power in Louisiana, including much of the city of New Orleans. Damage assessment and rescues are underway.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong has more about the impacts with Aubri Juhasz, a reporter with WWNO in New Orleans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

