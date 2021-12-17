Notre Dame requiring booster shots for all faculty and staff

Last week, the University of Notre Dame announced it would require all students to get a COVID-19 booster shot. The university is now requiring all faculty and staff to get their boosters as well.

In a letter to faculty and staff Wednesday, university officials announced the deadline to get a booster will be March 1, 2022. If yet not eligible, faculty and staff must get a booster as soon as they are six months (Moderna and Pfizer) or two months (Johnson & Johnson) past their original vaccination.

The university will hold an on-campus clinic for faculty and staff Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Joyce Center. Appointments are required and can be made online.

Faculty and staff can also receive boosters at any off-campus location.

In the first week of the month, the university reported 50 positive COVID-19 cases – the highest at any point in the semester. Cases are also surging nationally and locally.

The university previously mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for all students, faculty and staff in the spring.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

