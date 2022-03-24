Ask The Mayor: Frankfort’s Judy Sheets On Building Projects and Road Construction

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: what is the city of Frankfort planning for its American Rescue Plan Act dollars? We’ll also get the latest on READI grant funding for the region, and updates on ongoing city projects – including road improvements and construction on Frankfort’s aquatic center and new police building.

This week in our talk with Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets, we’ll discuss newly released crime statistics for the city, hear about an increase in traffic incidents, and get the mayor’s perspective on legislation allowing Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit - despite strong opposition to those efforts from police.

And - what can residents expect from the next coffee and conversations, a new event that brings city leaders and citizens together?