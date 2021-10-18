-
Almost half of all Montgomery County middle school students grapple with the challenges of growing up with divorced parents, and a quarter have a parent…
-
Crawfordsville is making an effort to improve walkability and safety around town, starting with its schools. The city is updating school zone speed limits…
-
There’s been a lot of emphasis in recent years about making sure Indiana high school students are “college and career ready” upon graduation.But is it…
-
Crawfordsville voters will decide the future of one of the school district’s older structures.Administrators say Tuttle Middle School is deteriorating and…
-
The Crawfordsville Community School Corporation is looking to rebuild one of its facilities.The district wants to construct a new Tuttle Middle…