© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eastern Michigan

  • anthrop.jpg
    Boilers steam roll EMU, 54-16
    It took awhile, but Purdue finally got going and coasted to a 54-16 win over Eastern Michigan, Saturday, at Ross-Ade Stadium.“Even though we didn’t play…